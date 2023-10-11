Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.84. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 97.16% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

About Organovo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.