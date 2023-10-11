Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.84. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 97.16% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.