Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RHI. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.22.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 107,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,226,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134,650 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,365 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

