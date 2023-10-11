Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.55.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- How to Invest in Esports
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.