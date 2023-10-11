StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

