Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HAS opened at $59.56 on Friday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

