Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.