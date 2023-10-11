Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLMD

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.