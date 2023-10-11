Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

