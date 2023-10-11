Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Remark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 238,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Remark during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.