Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tantech in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tantech in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tantech in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.