StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
