Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $9.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

In related news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $37,446.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

