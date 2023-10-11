StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.04 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
