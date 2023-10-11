Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $27,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

