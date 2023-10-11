Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Polar Power stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.