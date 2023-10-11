Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
