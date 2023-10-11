Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Gannett Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $397.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.42. Gannett has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $672.36 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 32.31%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in Gannett by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,816,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 45,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 72,040 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 45,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.
