SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 13.1 %

SSY opened at $0.73 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) by 287.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,202 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company's stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

