Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Unilever Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89. Unilever has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Get Unilever alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.