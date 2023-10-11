Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of AP stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

