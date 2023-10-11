Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BRN opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.39. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 21,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $57,107.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,395,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,246.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 38,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $98,423.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,205,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,672.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 21,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,107.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,395,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,246.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 185,998 shares of company stock valued at $489,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

