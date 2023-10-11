Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $2.78 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
