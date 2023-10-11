DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DBVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.20 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $231 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $18,525,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 305,562 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

