Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CTHR stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.78. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

