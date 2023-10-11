Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

DYNT stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynatronics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Further Reading

