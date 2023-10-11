Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.