Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
