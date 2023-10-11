Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

ARTW opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.