StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $1.00 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

