ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.17. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.