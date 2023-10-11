ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.17. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.49.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
