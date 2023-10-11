Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark cut shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,323.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Amedisys’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Amedisys by 161.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

