MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, October 13th

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, October 13th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, October 13th.
MIND Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53. MIND Technology has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.81.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND Technology
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MIND Technology
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.