MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, October 13th

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, October 13th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, October 13th.

MIND Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53. MIND Technology has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.81.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND Technology

About MIND Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Free Report ) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 2.31% of MIND Technology worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

