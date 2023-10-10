Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 802 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $7.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $566.50. 870,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,597. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

