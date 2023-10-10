Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,698,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.28. 1,079,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $250.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $554.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

