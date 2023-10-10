Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.35. 13,455,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,419,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

