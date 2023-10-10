Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $156.09. The stock had a trading volume of 445,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,335. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.