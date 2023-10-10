Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.07.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.81 on Tuesday, hitting $267.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,202,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,886,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.95 and a 200-day moving average of $228.53. The company has a market capitalization of $848.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

