Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.32. 960,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,156. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average is $140.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

