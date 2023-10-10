Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.98. 3,106,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,998,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

