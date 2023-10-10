Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Trimmed by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.27. 1,025,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,701. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $388.10 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.