Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTI stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.06. 2,368,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,584. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.22.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.