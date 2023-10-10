Fulcrum Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 196,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 186,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 721.0% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 83,590 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 2.6 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,082,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,330,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

