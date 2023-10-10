Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,426,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,703. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

