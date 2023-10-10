Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 4,751 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,715. The company has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.13 and its 200 day moving average is $171.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

