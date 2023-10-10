Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,034,000 after purchasing an additional 235,143 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.96. 851,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

