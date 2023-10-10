Exeter Financial LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. 14,608,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,579,758. The company has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.