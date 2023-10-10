Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.61. 846,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,513. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $550.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $544.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

