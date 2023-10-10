BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.85.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $645.12. The stock had a trading volume of 224,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,976. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $680.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

