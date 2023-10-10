The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,314,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 2.5 %

KO traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. 9,922,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,324,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

