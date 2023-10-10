Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. 11,497,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,258,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.