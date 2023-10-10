Midwest Financial Group LLC Buys 646 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,653,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,768,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

