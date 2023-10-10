Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $15.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $871.76. 450,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,291. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $854.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

